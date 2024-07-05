Azerbaijan intends to enhance clothing production in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is proposed to create enterprises for the production of yarn worth 51 million manats ($29.999 million), fabrics worth 20 million manats ($11.764 million) and clothing worth 17 million manats ($9.999 million) in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The production capacity of the yarn production enterprise will be 10,000 tons per year, it will use local raw materials. The products manufactured in the future will be sold in local and foreign markets.A fabric production enterprise with a capacity of 35 million square meters will be created in one of the industrial parks of Karabakh. It will work on domestic raw materials. Currently, 90% of the country's demand for fabrics is met through imports.The production capacity of the clothing enterprise will be 1 million units per year. Today, up to 80% of the domestic demand for clothing in the country is satisfied through imports. The company will produce clothing from both domestic and imported fabrics.

News.Az