Azerbaijan intends to expand e-business in 2021, Arzu Huseynova, acting director of the Institute for Scientific Research on Economic Reforms under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy said.

"The restoration of Azerbaijan’s economy affected by COVID-19 pandemic will be the main priority of the country’s socio-economic policy in 2021," the acting director added.

"As the impact of COVID-19 pandemic has already led to the changes in various sectors of the economy, we expect that the role of information and communication technologies in the economy will increase next year," Huseynova said.

"The priorities of Azerbaijan’s socio-economic development have been indicated in relevant state programs and in strategic roadmaps," the acting director said. "The development of this sphere will continue in 2021."

Touching upon the issue of training the qualified personnel, the acting director said that much work has periodically carried out in the country in this field.

News.Az