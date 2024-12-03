Azerbaijan intends to host 2025 ECO summit

Photo: The Press Service of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry

Azerbaijan intends to host the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit next year, the country’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, announced on Tuesday.

He made the announcement at the 28th meeting of the ECO Council of Foreign Ministers in Mashad, Iran, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry's press service.Bayramov highlighted the significance of active participation and contributions from all member countries in supporting Azerbaijan’s initiative.The top diplomat also expressed gratitude to Iran for its leadership of the organization in 2024 and for hosting the 28th ECO meeting, while wishing success to Kazakhstan, which will chair the organization in 2025.

