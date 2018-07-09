Azerbaijan intends to raise co-op with SCO to higher level – Mammadyarov

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2019-2022, the Republic of Azerbaijan will chair the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which represents 120 states, and will host the 18th summit in 2019, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said in an interview with AzerTag, AzVision.az reports.

The minister reminded that the NAM Ministerial Conference was held in Baku on April 3-6, in preparation for chairmanship and the summit in 2018.

"The conference adopted the Final Baku Declaration, which reflects global and regional issues. The fact that 120 states representing different regions and continents came to agreement and worked out a final agreement is an indicator of Azerbaijani diplomacy’s competence and ability to find solutions to complex international issues,” he said.

Mammadyarov went on to say that Azerbaijan assume the chairmanship of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) from the second half of 2018.

"Azerbaijan’s priority during its chairmanship will be to develop transport routes in the BSEC territory. At the same time, special attention will be paid to the development of cooperation in the fields of tourism, agriculture, and communication. At the end of 2018 Azerbaijan will host a meeting of the 39th Council of BSEC Foreign Ministers,” he said.

The foreign minister said that Azerbaijan, as a member of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for 2017-2019, continues to work for international development goals.

He recalled that on the initiative of Azerbaijan, a periodic resolution on women and girls' capture in conflict situations and a resolution, called “Ensuring human rights and Sustainable Development Goals through effective public services”, were adopted at the 37th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Moreover, a periodic resolution on missing persons is expected to be tabled at the UN General Assembly this year on the initiative of Azerbaijan, Mammadyarov added.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan actively cooperates with regional organizations – the OSCE, the Council of Europe, the OIC, the CIS, the Council of Cooperation of Turkic Speaking Countries, the Organization for Economic Cooperation, GUAM, BSEC and others.

Mammadyarov noted that Azerbaijan, which has the status of a partner on the dialogue in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), intends to raise cooperation to an even higher level.

“Azerbaijan performs the function of chairing important international organizations, is elected to other leading committees, and hosts prestigious events, which is a clear indicator of the growing authority of our country at the international level and of the confidence of the world states towards our country,” he added.

News.Az

