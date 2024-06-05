Azerbaijan intends to scale up trade with Hungary

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday expressed the country’s intention to increase trade turnover with Hungary.

“There is a significant growth in trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Hungary and we are keen to increase it,” Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó following the 2nd meeting of Azerbaijan-Hungary Strategic Dialogue in Baku, News.Az reports.He emphasized that the cooperation between the two countries across the political, economic, transport, trade, energy security, education, humanitarian and other domains is developing steadily.“We maintain good relations with Hungary in all fields. Hungary is also among the buyers of Azerbaijani gas in the European market. We also collaborate with Hungary within the framework of the “Solidarity Ring” initiative,” the top diplomat added.

News.Az