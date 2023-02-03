Azerbaijan intensifies its activities for transmission of green energy with EU: Minister

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov on Friday held a meeting with EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson in Baku, News.Az reports.

The EU Commissioner is on a visit to Baku to attend 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting.

“During the meeting, we agreed to intensify our activities for the timely expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor and transmission of the green energy within the framework of dialogue and support with the EU,” Minister Shahbazov said on Twitter.

