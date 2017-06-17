Azerbaijan, Inter-Parliamentary Union discuss bilateral cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Martin Chungong.

The sides exchanged their views on the different aspects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IPU. Martin Chungong mentioned that IPU remains interested in the development of cooperation with Azerbaijan, according to AzVision.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his confidence that this visit will give significant contribution to the bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the sides also emphasized the role of parliamentary diplomacy and noted the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Parliamentary Assemblies of CIS, Council of Europe, OSCE and other international organizations.

FM Mammadyarov noted that such visits, especially intensive meetings and exchange of views are essential means for furthering the cooperation.

News.Az

