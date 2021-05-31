Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan intercepts Armenian armed forces’ UAV (PHOTO)

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan intercepts Armenian armed forces’ UAV (PHOTO)

The Azerbaijani Army has intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

“Azerbaijan Army units using special technical means have detected and landed the “Griphon-12” unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armenian armed forces in Kalbajar region of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border,” the ministry said.

News about - Azerbaijan intercepts Armenian armed forces’ UAV (PHOTO)

News about - Azerbaijan intercepts Armenian armed forces’ UAV (PHOTO)


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      