Azerbaijan intercepts Armenian armed forces’ UAV (PHOTO)

The Azerbaijani Army has intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

“Azerbaijan Army units using special technical means have detected and landed the “Griphon-12” unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armenian armed forces in Kalbajar region of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border,” the ministry said.

News.Az