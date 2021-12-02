Azerbaijan interested in ensuring lasting peace in region – presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is ready to start peace talks with Armenia and is interested in ensuring lasting peace in the region, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department at the Presidential Administration, said at the “Peace4Culture” Partners Forum in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev stressed that achieving lasting peace will create a win-win situation in the region.

The presidential aide recalled that the cultural monuments in the de-occupied Azerbaijani lands were systematically destroyed by Armenia.

Hajiyev called on the world community to assess Armenian vandalism, as well as international institutions to send assessment missions to the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

News.Az