Azerbaijan, International Committee of Red Cross mull on cooperation

Both sides exchanged opinions on the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and the Organization.

Azerbaijan`s Deputy Prime Minister Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, Ali Hasanov has met Elena Aymone Sessera, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Azerbaijan, according to AzVision.

Hasanov hailed the organization`s humanitarian programs for refugees and IDPs expelled from Nagorno-Karabakh. He lauded Sessera`s activity in the country.

The sides touched upon bilateral cooperation, as well as the activity of the Organization in the troops contact line.

Sessera expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for supporting the ICRC mission in the country. The head of the ICRC Delegation in Azerbaijan told about the organization`s projects aimed at providing support and financial grants for people who live in frontline zones.

