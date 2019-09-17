Azerbaijan International Medical Innovations Exhibition and Forum to be held in November

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Medinex - Azerbaijan International Medical Innovations Exhibition and Forum will be held at JW MARRIOTT Absheron Baku on November 6-7, AzerTag reports.

Medinex covers both medical and health innovations and is the largest exhibition in the Caucasus region, and the only event in Azerbaijan. The Medinex exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Medinex exhibition will consist of three zones.

The Showcase Zone will allow to become acquainted with the global trends in healthcare, present your products and services, meet with potential partners, and strengthen existing connections.

The Innovations Zone is another zone that will allow looking at the future of the medical field, showcasing the latest medical projects and achievements, revolutionary prototypes, and future technology and equipment to the visitors.

The Presentation Zone will feature additional events that will accompany the exhibition, including numerous business meetings, presentations on futurology in medicine, various presentations, and sessions.

The Medinex exhibition will also feature such sectors as information technologies in medicine, medical equipment, medical products, pharmaceuticals, vitamins and dietary supplements, orthopedics, stomatology, stomatology equipment, tools and services, optics and ophthalmology, pediatrics and specialized pediatric services, innovative laboratory equipment and technology, pharmaceutical equipment and "Turnkey" projects, furniture for medical institutions and pharmacies, medical tourism, elderly Care Products, dietology, medical education, BeFit – The territory of a healthy lifestyle.

The largest beauty industry exhibition in the Caucasus region and the only event in its field in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan International Beauty Industry Exhibition, Beauty Azerbaijan, will be held at the same venue as the Medinex exhibition. The exhibition will feature sectors such as cosmetology equipment, decorative (color) cosmetics and much more. As part of the Beauty Azerbaijan Exhibition, a Master Class Area will operate. It is an ideal platform for presenting new products to its target audience, a place where you can share your unique skills, and present new products or services to an audience that is directly interested in this.

Thus, Medinex and Beauty Azerbaijan exhibitions will be an excellent opportunity to bring together industry professionals and enhance business relationships, as well as increase sales geography.

The exhibition is supported by Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation, National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers`) Organizations of Azerbaijan Republic, and Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The exhibitions are organized by Caspian Event Organisers.

Organizations interested in participating in the Medinex and Beauty Azerbaijan exhibitions can contact the organizers for detailed information.

For more updated information about the exhibition, please visit www.medinex.az and www.beautyexpo.az.

News.Az

News.Az