Azerbaijan Int’l Travel & Tourism Fair to open on April 4

The 18th Azerbaijan International Travel and Tourism Fair (AITF) will start its work in Baku April 4, Trend reports April 3.

The company Iteca Caspian is the organizer of the exhibition, which will end April 6.

At the press conference held in connection with the opening of the exhibition, Spokesperson of Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Tourism Kanan Guluzade noted that just like every year, representatives of tourism markets of various countries, national and regional tourism organizations and government agencies will take part in the AITF.

He said that the AITF exhibition will be held with the active support and participation of the State Agency for Tourism and the National Tourism Promotion Bureau.

Guluzade noted that the development of tourism is one of the important issues for Azerbaijan.

Project Manager of Iteca Caspian Lala Huseynova said that travel companies, airlines, hotel chains, national and regional representatives of sanatoriums will present their services at the exhibition this year. Traditionally, Belarus, Bulgaria, China, the Dominican Republic, Italy, Morocco, Thailand and the Czech Republic will present their national stands, she said.

She added that the exhibition will also feature the stand of Azerbaijan, which will reflect the country’s tourism potential.

Those willing to relax in the cities and districts of Azerbaijan, as well as those who like nature and outdoor activities will be able to familiarize themselves there with interesting offers, she said.

She noted that the year 2019 was declared “The Year of Nasimi” in Azerbaijan by the presidential decree and this will also be reflected as part of the exhibition. The organizers of the exhibition with the help of the event “Journey to the history and work of Nasimi” will acquaint visitors with the rich culture of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

