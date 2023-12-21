Azerbaijan invested $19.9 billion in fraternal Türkiye in 1995-2023: Minister
“Türkiye ranks first in terms of Azerbaijan's investments in foreign countries, which demonstrates the development of our investment partnership,” said Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov as he addressed Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye, News.Az reports.
“Azerbaijan has invested $19.9 billion in fraternal Türkiye in the period from 1995 to the six months of 2023. It is gratifying that Türkiye ranks first among the countries investing in Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas sector,” he added.