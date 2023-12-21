Azerbaijan invested $19.9 billion in fraternal Türkiye in 1995-2023: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Türkiye ranks first in terms of Azerbaijan's investments in foreign countries, which demonstrates the development of our investment partnership,” said Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov as he addressed Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan has invested $19.9 billion in fraternal Türkiye in the period from 1995 to the six months of 2023. It is gratifying that Türkiye ranks first among the countries investing in Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas sector,” he added.

News.Az