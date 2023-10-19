Azerbaijan investigates aircraft radio-jamming run by Armenian militants

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani State Security Service is investigating radio interference caused by the illegal Armenian armed groups, which used to operate in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region before September 19-20 anti-terrorist measures.

The illegal Armenian armed formations, which had been operating in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region used radio interference against the navigation systems of civil aircraft belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC and foreign airlines carrying out flights using the country’s airspace, News.Az reports citing the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.

During 2021-2023, the intensification of the use of such radio beacons was accompanied by interruptions in the receipt of signals from global navigation satellite systems to radar stations located near these territories.

The agency noted that the development of impediments to signal reception, as well as the loss of navigation signals on aircraft flying in the Garabagh region, were diminishing the effectiveness of control of civil aircraft, which might lead to temporary loss of control and aircraft accidents.

During the State Security Service's ongoing criminal investigation into terrorism and other crimes committed by illegal Armenian armed groups in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, along with other special technical means at the disposal of the said armed groups, which were disarmed as a result of local anti-terrorist measures, the foreign-made "Pоle-21M" ", as well as "Repellent-1" type radio-electronic combat complexes artificially installed on the base of trucks have been identified.

According to tactical and technical indicators, the "Pole-21M" complex is used to limit incoming signals from "GPS", "GLONASS", "Galileo", "BeiDou" and other types of satellite navigation systems, as well as to create radio barriers to objects located up to 150 km away, the agency specified.

The Repellent-1 complex detects and tracks signals from control and data transmission channels of airborne objects at a distance of up to 35 km, determining their location, direction, speed in space, creating radio interference in the operation of control and navigation systems, as well as from electronic warfare systems to objects from "GPS" and "GLONASS" navigation satellites.

Currently, investigative and operational measures on the criminal case are underway.

News.Az