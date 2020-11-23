Azerbaijan investigating criminal case against Armenia’s ex-defense minister
- 23 Nov 2020 17:50
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 154966
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-investigating-criminal-case-against-armenias-ex-defense-minister Copied
The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has commented on media reports that former Armenian defense minister Seyran Ohanyan was put in international wanted list.
The Prosecutor General's Office said that in connection with the media reports, the investigation of this criminal case launched against Seyran Ohanyan is currently being conducted in the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.