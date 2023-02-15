Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan Investment Company invests $1 million in Israeli startup project: Minister

Within the framework of the cooperation with the OurCrowd Company, Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC has invested $1 million in a technological startup for the very first time, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports. 

“Israeli startup LARGIX, which has been invested in, specializes in the development of industrial products,” the minister tweeted.

