Azerbaijan invests 20$ billion in Türkiye’s economy

Azerbaijan has invested 20 billion US dollars in the economy of Türkiye over the past years, while Türkiye invested 15 billion US dollars in Azerbaijan’s economy, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“Over 330 Turkish companies have implemented projects worth a total of approximately 17 billion US dollars,” the minister added.

