Azerbaijan invests nearly $10 bln to revive its liberated areas

Emin Huseynov, the special representative of the president of Azerbaijan for the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, made this announcement during the Baku Climate Action Week on Monday, News.Az reports.Huseynov revealed that the Azerbaijani government has allocated around 18 billion manats (approximately $10 billion) for reconstruction efforts, emphasizing a focus on infrastructure, mineral extraction, and the establishment of social and economic institutions.He highlighted that energy efficiency is a key priority in restoring the liberated territories. "New residential and public buildings in these areas will meet the highest standards of green construction. Solar panels, energy-efficient materials, and smart grid systems will be integrated from the ground up. These initiatives align with Azerbaijan's broader commitment to reducing carbon emissions and achieving climate neutrality in accordance with global objectives," the official said.He also stressed that several friendly countries, including Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, have provided support for the reconstruction of the liberated territories. Furthermore, he highlighted the crucial role of the private sector in this effort."The further we go in our work, the greater role the private sector will play in the financing of the restoration," Huseynov added.

