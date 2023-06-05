Azerbaijan invited to NATO+partners format meeting on energy security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan was invited to a NATO Military Committee meeting on energy security in the "NATO+partners" expanded format for the first time.

“Today, Azerbaijan for the first time, is among few partner countries to have been invited to the meeting of the NATO Military Committee to be held on energy security in the "NATO+partners" expanded format,” Jafar Huseynzada, Head of Azerbaijan’s Mission to NATO, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Esmira Jafarova, a member of the Board of the Azerbaijan-based Center of Analysis of International Relations, will give a briefing on energy security to the Allied Nations and invitees at the NATO Headquarters, said Huseynzada.

“Along with this, Dr. Jafarova will hold bilateral meetings with Mr. Michael Ruhle, the Head of Climate and Energy Security Section of NATO and the leadership of the NATO Energy Security Centre of Excellence in Lithuania,” he added.

News.Az