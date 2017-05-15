Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan invited to summit in Saudi Arabia that will be attended by Trump

Azerbaijan has been invited to the Arab-Islamic summit, which will be held in the Saudi capital on May 21 with the participation of US President Donald Trump, APA reported citing Al Arabiya.

Along with six countries that are members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, 18 Muslim countries—Azerbaijan and Turkey included—will take part in the summit. 

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

