Azerbaijan invites African countries to use Azerbaijani satellites

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev has met with president of the Pan-African Parliament Rocer Nkodo Danga.

The sides exchanged views on the ways of developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pan-African Parliament.

The Deputy Minister spoke about the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the African Union and the work carried out in recent years in terms of expanding relations. He emphasized the importance of developing trade relations between Azerbaijan and the African countries and the creation of direct air communication in this regard.

Rocer Nkodo Dang noted that his organization was interested in developing cooperation with our country and for this purpose it was necessary to create working groups in various fields. He also briefed on the activities of the Pan-African Parliament and called it an important platform for promoting Azerbaijan in the African continent.

The sides underlined the importance of the use of potential for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the African countries in education, healthcare, information technology and humanitarian spheres.

Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev spoke about Azerbaijan's achievements in various spheres, including the development of information and communication technologies, and invited African countries to use Azerbaijani satellites.

