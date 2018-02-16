Azerbaijan invites EU to observe upcoming presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has invited the European Union to observe the upcoming presidential election in the country, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas said on Friday, APA reports.

“Election is an important event in the country’s life. A week ago, Brussels hosted the 5th meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council. At the meeting Azerbaijan was represented by Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov. The upcoming election was one of the topics of discussion. EU High Representative Federica Mogherini said the EU hopes for open and democratic election in Azerbaijan. The EU always relies on the experience of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights. I know that they have received an invitation from Azerbaijan as well. At present, this issue is under consideration,” the envoy added.

The next presidential election in Azerbaijan is due to take place on April 11, 2018.

News.Az

News.Az