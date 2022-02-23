Azerbaijan invites Japan to actively join Karabakh restoration projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan invites Japanese companies to actively participate in projects to restore its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said at an event on the occasion of the birthday of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, News.Az reports.

According to the minister, the restoration and construction work carried out in the liberated territories laid the foundation for the region to become a zone of peace, stability and cooperation.

"Currently, there are great opportunities to work in various sectors. In particular, the diversification of the energy sector is one of the main priorities," he said.

The minister added that Japan and Azerbaijan are planning to hold a number of different cultural events on the occasion of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year.

News.Az