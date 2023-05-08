Azerbaijan invites Lithuanian companies to benefit from advantages of Middle Corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has invited Lithuanian companies to benefit from the advantages of the Middle Corridor, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Monday.

Bayramov made the remarks while speaking at a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis in Vilnius, News.Az reports.

“Today we also explored ways to deepen economic, transit and transport cooperation, which has extensive potential. I’d like to note that the relevance of transport routes passing through Azerbaijan has increased even more against the backdrop of the situation in the border region. In 2022 the transit flow through Azerbaijan has increased by about 75 percent. This transit volume is expected to increase by 5-8 million tons per year after the opening of the Zangazur corridor. in this regard, we invited Lithuanian transit operators and logistics companies to benefit from the advantages created by the Middle Corridor,” the top diplomat said.

He stressed that Azerbaijan is currently working to attract more investments, technology and innovations and intellectual work.

“We invite Lithuanian companies and investors to use the favorable conditions created in the Alat Free Economic Zone and industrial parks in our country. Many economic concessions are offered to establish production in these zones,” he said,” FM Bayramov added.

