Azerbaijan invites North Macedonia president to attend COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to North Macedonia Kamil Khasiyev has met with the country`s newly-elected President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, News.Az reports.

Ambassador Khasiyev presented a letter of invitation from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova inviting her to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the implementation of the agenda aimed at developing bilateral relations between the two countries.

News.Az