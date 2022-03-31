Azerbaijan invites Polish companies to participate in restoration of liberated Karabakh

Azerbaijan continues the large-scale reconstruction and rehabilitation work in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday.

Minister Bayramov was speaking at a joint press conference with Polish Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The minister invited Polish companies to take part in the restoration of the liberated Azerbaijani territories. “I think it is desirable for Polish companies to participate in these restoration projects,” he added.

News.Az