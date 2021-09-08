Azerbaijan invites Qatari companies to invest in its liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatari companies have been invited to invest and implement joint projects in Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter.

Jabbarov said this issue was discussed during his meeting with Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar.

“We discussed bilateral economic relations between our countries and exchanged views on issues of common interest,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Al-Muraikhi, who is on a working visit to Baku, held a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov and within the framework of the new round of consultations the parties touched upon a number of issues of cooperation in detail.

News.Az