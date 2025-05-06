Azerbaijan, Iran discuss bilateral co-op, regional issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, held a meeting with Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and President of the Institute for Political and International Studies, according to Iran’s Embassy in Baku.

During the meeting, the parties discussed bilateral cooperation and key issues on the regional agenda, News.Az reports, citing local media.

News.Az