Azerbaijan, Iran discuss bilateral cooperation, joint projects

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minster Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the 28the meeting of the Foreign Ministers’ Council of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

During the meeting held in the Iranian city of Mashad, the foreign ministers discussed wide range of issues stemming from Azerbaijan-Iran cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investments, transport and communications, energy security, as well as joint initiatives and projects, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. The parties reiterated the importance of the soonest finalization of communication between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Eastern Zangezur economic region of Azerbaijan.They also underscored the significance of implementing the agreements reached.

