Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation in military education

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation, led by Deputy Rector of the National Defense University for Science – Rector of the Military Scientific-Research Institute, Doctor of National Security and Military Sciences, Associate Professor, Major General Arif Hasanov paid a visit to Iran at the invitation of President of the Supreme National Defense University of Iran, Brigadier General Dr. Ismail Ahmadi Moghadam.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation attended the Supreme National Defense University of Iran, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Brigadier General Ismail Ahmadi Moghadam expressed his satisfaction with seeing the Azerbaijani delegation in his country. The delegation got acquainted with the scientific-educational bases, and the library of the Supreme National Defense University of Iran. It was presented with a briefing on the activities of the educational institution.

Major General A. Hasanov thanked the Iranian side for the invitation and hospitality. The Deputy Rector informed about the history and structure of the National Defense University, as well as the main activities of the subordinated educational institutions.

The meeting emphasized the importance of mutual visits and such meetings to develop cooperation in the field of science and education.

Then the Azerbaijani delegation got acquainted with the exhibition, which presented military products produced by the Iranian Defense Ministry.

Within the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation attended the IRGC University of Command and Staff and the International Cooperation Department of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces as well.

The meetings exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest in the field of military education.

News.Az