Azerbaijan, Iran discuss expansion of bilateral ties

Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with Iranian Ambassador to Baku Seyyed Abbas Mousavi on February 2.

Sincerely welcoming the guest, Gafarova said that Azerbaijan and Iran are two friendly states.

“The historical, cultural and spiritual values that unite us create a good basis for the development of our relations in conditions of mutual understanding,” the parliament speaker noted.

“The political will of the heads of state plays an important role in deepening our bilateral relations. In this regard, high-level meetings, mutual visits of the presidents of the two countries, negotiations, documents signed between our countries are of great importance," Gafarova added.

The speaker stressed that the high-level political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Iran also positively affects bilateral economic relations.

“The volume of trade between our countries is growing day by day. We believe that the existing potential allows us to achieve better results in this area,” Gafarova said.

She also said that Azerbaijan intends to deepen relations with Iran in other spheres of life as well, as with a country that was one of the first to recognize the state independence of Azerbaijan.

Emphasizing the role of parliaments in the development of bilateral relations, the speaker praised the activities of friendship groups in the legislative bodies of both countries.

Good relations between the countries in this area are reflected in bilateral and multilateral cooperation, Gafarova noted.

“Mutual visits of parliamentary delegations and regular contacts of our MPs make a valuable contribution to deepening international cooperation,” Gafarova added.

News.Az