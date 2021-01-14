Azerbaijan, Iran discuss military and military-technical cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Thursday met with the newly appointed Iranian ambassador Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The minister congratulated the ambassador on the beginning of diplomatic activity in our country and wished him success in the field of expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran.

He thanked the ambassador for Iran's support of Azerbaijan's position during the Patriotic War and asked to convey his greetings to Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Major General Amir Khatami, Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Stressing the important role of the meetings of the heads of state in the development of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations, Minister Hasanov noted that cooperation in the military field is also developing successfully.

In his turn, the diplomat, on behalf of his country, congratulated the people and the state of Azerbaijan on the victory in the Patriotic War and wished the mercy of Allah Almighty to the souls of all servicemen and civilians who died as Shehid, and healing to the wounded.

Mousavi, in turn, expressed his satisfaction with the beginning of activities in a friendly Azerbaijan as an Ambassador and stressed that he would make every effort in the development of relations between the countries, in particular, cooperation in the military sphere. The Ambassador noted that the development of military cooperation between the two countries is an important issue in ensuring regional security.

The sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation in the military field and organizing mutual visits of military representatives of the two countries.

The meeting discussed the current state of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, the prospects for the development of relations in the military-technical, military-educational spheres and in the field of military medicine, as well as regional issues.

