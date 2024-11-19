Azerbaijan, Iran discuss military cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation visited Tehran to participate in a meeting of the Joint Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation between Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry and the General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces.

During the visit, Chief of the Main Department of Military-Technical Supply Major General Farid Aliyev, who was heading the Azerbaijani delegation, held a bilateral meeting with First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Mohammadreza Ashtiani, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az The discussions centered on the current state and future prospects of military cooperation between the two states, with both sides exchanging views on key areas of mutual interest.Following this meeting, the Joint Commission convened to engage in detailed discussions regarding the ongoing collaboration between the military institutions of Azerbaijan and Iran. The talks also focused on identifying new areas for cooperation and expanding the scope of future military-technical engagements.The meeting concluded with the signing of a protocol outlining the articles on the agreed cooperation areas.

