Azerbaijan, Iran discuss tourism cooperation

The number of Iranian tourists to Azerbaijan essentially increased in comparison with two previous years.

Head of the Department of Tourism of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan Aydin Ismiyev and head of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organisation of West Azerbaijan Province of the Islamic Republic of Iran Jalil Jabbari have explored ways of developing cooperation in the spheres of culture and tourism between the two countries, according to AzVision.Az.

Aydin Ismiyev spoke about development of the cooperation in the sphere of tourism, enrichment of the relevant legal database on the permanent basis and increase of mutual flows of tourist. He highlighted that the tourist flow between the two countries intensified with the simplification of visa regime.

Ismiyev emphasized that the number of Iranian tourists to Azerbaijan essentially increased in comparison with two previous years.

The two discussed the building of relations between the two countries` tourism agencies.

Aydin Ismiyev also invited his Iranian counterpart to “AITF-2017”, International Travel and Tourism Fair to be organised in Baku on April 6-8.

