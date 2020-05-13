Azerbaijan, Iran enjoy friendly, good neighborly relations – official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Iran enjoy friendly and good neighborly relations, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

He made the remarks Wednesday at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The relations between the two countries are also maintained during the coronavirus pandemic, Hajiyev said. “Azerbaijan and Iran has reached mutual understanding on the closure of borders and ensuring the reciprocal movement of citizens.”

The top official also commented on the issue related to the construction of the ‘Khudaferin’ and ‘Giz Galasi’ hydro-junctions and hydroelectric power plants on the Araz River.

“The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the Iranian side have already clarified this issue. The two countries discussed this issue in the conditions of mutual understanding and dialogue,” he added.

News.Az