Azerbaijan, Iran enjoy great potential for development of bilateral cooperation

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with a delegation led by Mojtaba Zonnour, the Chairman of the Islamic Parliament of Iran National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

Welcoming the delegation of the Islamic Parliament of Iran, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated that this visit would contribute to the development of high-level relations existing between the two countries. The FM stressed that the existing historical, cultural, and religious ties between the two countries form the basis of bilateral cooperation. It was noted that continuous support of Iran for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as the inviolability of its borders, particularly the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran at all levels during the Patriotic War, has been highly appreciated by the Azerbaijani people.

Mojtaba Zonnour congratulated the Azerbaijani state and people on the great victory, as well as emphasized Iran's support for Azerbaijan's right cause and solidarity with Azerbaijan. He expressed his condolences to the families of the martyrs and the people of Azerbaijan and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

It was noted at the meeting that there is great potential for further development of bilateral cooperation. It was also stated that the respective parliaments in their own rights can contribute to the expansion of these relations.

It was noted that the new situation and new opportunities in the region could lead the two countries to implement a number of cooperation projects. The sides also hailed the cooperation between the two countries at the international level.

They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

