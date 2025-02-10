Azerbaijan, Iran explore prospects for military cooperation development

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Deputy Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces - Chief of Staff, 1st grade Captain Teymur Murshudov met with Commander of the Iranian Navy, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani as part of the AMAN-25 multinational exercise and the Aman Dialogue in Karachi, Pakistan.

The meeting discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijani and Iranian navies to ensure the security of the Caspian Sea while considering the regional interests of both countries, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The sides emphasized the importance of holding joint exercises in the sea waters to exchange experience. During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on a number of other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az