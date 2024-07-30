Azerbaijan, Iran hail development of bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov on Tuesday met with Mohammad Reza Aref, the newly appointed First Vice President of Iran.

PM Asadov congratulated Reza Aref on his appointment as Iran’s first vice president, the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.The sides hailed the development of relations between the two countries, which are based on historical roots, in trade and economic, transport, energy, humanitarian and many other spheres.During the meeting, discussions revolved around the expansion of Azerbaijan-Iran cooperation across various domains, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az