Azerbaijan, Iran have successful energy projects - minister

Azerbaijan and Iran have successful energy projects, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said after a meeting with Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, Trend reports referring to the website of Iranian Energy Ministry.

According to the minister, the relations between Iran and Azerbaijan have been developing over the past five years in line with the political will of the two presidents.

Mustafayev added that Marazad, Khudaferin, and Qiz Qalasi Hydroelectric Power Stations, as well as the integration of electricity from Azerbaijan’s Imishli to Iran’s Parsabad, are among the successful joint projects between the two countries. "In addition to bilateral cooperation, Azerbaijan and Iran are keen on making use of the opportunities for creating the conditions for trilateral cooperation," he said. Mustafayev added that the meeting focused on the trilateral cooperation potential in the “Azerbaijan – Iran – Russia”, “Azerbaijan – Iran – Georgia” and “Azerbaijan - Iran – Turkey” formats. News.Az

