Azerbaijan, Iran ink protocol on construction of new bridge over Astarachay River

Azerbaijan and Iran have signed a protocol on the construction of a new bridge over Astarachay River on the border between the two countries, News.Az reports.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov and Iranian Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Kheirollah Khademi.

A high-ranking delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan, which includes Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran Rostam Ghasemi, Iranian Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Kheirollah Khademi and other officials.

