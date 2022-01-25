Azerbaijan, Iran lay foundation for road bridge across Astarachay River

+ ↺ − 16 px

The foundation of a new road bridge across the Astarachay River has been laid between Azerbaijan and Iran, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Qasemi and representatives of the Azerbaijani and Iranian delegations attended the ceremony.

The bridge will be commissioned by the end of 2022.

News.Az