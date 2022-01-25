Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Iran lay foundation for road bridge across Astarachay River

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Iran lay foundation for road bridge across Astarachay River

The foundation of a new road bridge across the Astarachay River has been laid between Azerbaijan and Iran, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Qasemi and representatives of the Azerbaijani and Iranian delegations attended the ceremony.

The bridge will be commissioned by the end of 2022.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      