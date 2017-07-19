Azerbaijan-Iran MoU on development of railways approved

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on approval of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on development of railways signed between Azerbaijan Railways and Islamic Republic of Iran Railways on March 5, 2017.

APA reports that after the MoU enters into forces, Azerbaijan Railways is to provide implementation of its provisions, Ministry of Foreign Affairs – to send notification to Iranian government about implementation of internal procedures for the document to enter into force.

