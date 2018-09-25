Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Iran mull military co-op, regional security

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Iran mull military co-op, regional security

As part of the 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2018, held at the Baku Expo Center, Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel-General Zakir Has

During the meeting, the sides held an extensive exchange of views on regional security, prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-medical and military-educational spheres, organization of mutual visits of expert groups and other issues of common interest.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      