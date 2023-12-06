Azerbaijan, Iran mull prospects for development of military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Wednesday met with Chief of the Navy of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, who is on a visit to the country, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

Minister Hasanov welcomed the Iranian guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. The Minister congratulated the guest on the occasion of Iran’s Navy Day. He noted that Azerbaijan-Iran relations are based on ancient historical roots and emphasized the importance of mutual visits in terms of further development of military cooperation.

Rear Admiral Sh. Irani expressed his gratitude for the hospitality and congratulated Minister Hasanov on the restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as on the achievements of the Azerbaijan Army. He conveyed the greetings of Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri. The Navy Chief expressed confidence that such meetings would make positive contributions to bilateral military cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides held a detailed exchange of views on the development prospects of military cooperation between the two countries, regional security and a number of other topics.

