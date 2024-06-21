Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia intend to enhance co-op in cargo transportation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives from Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia have held a trilateral meeting to discuss matters related to international cargo transportation by road, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijan’s Digital Development and Transport Ministry.

The meeting brought together officials from the road transport sector, customs services, international road cargo carriers' associations, and executives of transportation companies from all three sides.The delegations visited the Astara and Khanoba border checkpoints in Azerbaijan, the Astara checkpoint in Iran, and the Tagirkend checkpoint in Russia. They viewed the process of vehicles crossing the border, customs inspections, and documentation procedures at these checkpoints.Azerbaijan's infrastructure has the capacity to accommodate any volume of vehicle traffic under the current conditions. During a subsequent meeting in Derbent, Russia, the parties discussed measures to reduce inspection and waiting time at checkpoints, increase the market share of Azerbaijani, Iranian, and Russian carriers in the international road transport market, and other relevant issues.The meeting also featured an exchange of views on the potential and prospects of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). The corridor, which connects India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia, and Europe, aims to enhance regional connectivity and reduce transit times. The parties emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation to fully utilize the transit potential of Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia and further develop the INSTC.

News.Az