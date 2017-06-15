Azerbaijan, Iran sign document on construction of loading and unloading terminal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Railway Departments of Azerbaijan and Iran have signed a document on the construction and operation of the Astara loading and unloading terminal.

The document was signed by Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Javid Gurbanov and Director General of the Iranian Railways Said Mohammadzadeh in Tehran, according to AzVision.

The agreement envisages the construction of a 1.4 km long railway line and four terminals with high transshipment capacity on the Iranian territory with the support of Azerbaijan Railways. Under the document, Azerbaijan Railways rents the railway line for a period of 15 years and terminals for 25 years.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Gurbanov and Mohammadzadeh emphasized that this project will contribute to strengthening ties in the railway sector, boosting transit and economic potential of the two countries and will also give impetus to attracting freight traffic in this direction.

