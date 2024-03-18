Azerbaijan, Iraq explore prospects for energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prospects for potential cooperation in the energy filed between Azerbaijan and Iraq were discussed.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov with Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul-Ghani. The meeting was also attended by SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, News.Az reports.

An Azerbaijani delegation headed by Minister Jabbarov is paying a visit to Iraq.

“Within our visit to Iraq, we, together with President of SOCAR ) Rovshan Najaf RovshanNajaf held a meeting with Hayyan Abdul-Ghani, the Deputy Prime Minister and Oil Minister of Iraq. We discussed our country’s objectives in the green energy transition and the projects implemented by SOCAR with partners in this direction. Additionally, we explored prospects for potential cooperation in the energy field,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

