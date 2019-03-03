Azerbaijan, Iraq hail bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Foreign Ministry Undersecretary of the Republic of Iraq Hazim Al-Yousifi on the margins of the 46th session of the Foreign Ministers Council of the OIC, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The Iraqi diplomat conveyed the sincere greetings of Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim and stressed his appreciation over development of the relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq. Hazim Al-Yousifi said that they notice serious development in Azerbaijan, implementation of critical infrastructure projects, as well as ensuring security and stability in the country. Stressing the importance of exchange of visits between the states, Hazim Al-Yousifi invited Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov to Iraq.

Minister Mammadyarov noted the existence of historical friendship relations between the two nations. He emphasized the achievements in the development of bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of tourism and education.

They also exchanged views on prospects of the bilateral cooperation, as well as regional issues.

