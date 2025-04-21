Azerbaijan, Iraq hold another round of political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 20, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev visited Iraq for talks aimed at enhancing bilateral relations.

During his visit to Baghdad, Rafiyev participated in the second round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Iraq, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The discussions focused on the current state and future prospects of bilateral political, trade, economic, humanitarian, and interparliamentary relations. Both sides explored opportunities for expanding cooperation within multilateral frameworks, particularly in international organizations such as the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement. The talks also addressed joint efforts within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP) Conference of the Parties.

A key part of the visit included a meeting between Rafiyev and Iraq’s Minister of Communications, Hiyam Al-Yasiri, who also serves as co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Iraq Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation. The two officials emphasized the commission’s role in advancing cooperation in the trade, economic, and humanitarian sectors. Both sides expressed confidence that the upcoming meeting of the commission, scheduled to take place in Baku, would give a new boost to bilateral relations.

Rafiyev also held discussions with Iraq’s Deputy Minister of Environment, Jassim Abdulaziz Hamadi, where they reviewed Azerbaijan's leadership during COP29 and explored avenues for enhanced cooperation on climate change.

Additionally, the Azerbaijani diplomat visited the Rewaq Baghdad Center for Public Policy, where he met with its director, Abbas Al-Anbari. At a roundtable with the center’s leadership and researchers, the Azerbaijani deputy minister provided an in-depth overview of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, its chairmanship of COP29, and the country’s stance on regional and international issues.

He also highlighted the ongoing peace efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the reconstruction of areas liberated from occupation.

Photo: Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry

Photo: Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry

News.Az