Azerbaijan, Iraq see growth in trade turnover

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister has highlighted the significant potential for expanding trade relations with Iraq.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan-Iraq Business Forum in Baku, Minister Jabbarov noted that the trade turnover between the two countries has grown by 49% since early 2024.He also noted that around 170 Iraqi companies are currently operating across various sectors in Azerbaijan.“There is significant potential for Azerbaijani businesses to engage in the Iraqi market. Azerbaijani companies have participated as contractors in major infrastructure projects in Iraq, and the demand for construction, energy, and water supply, roads, and bridges in the country opens new opportunities for our local companies,” the minister said.Jabbarov noted that Azerbaijan's growing transport and transit capabilities, regional and global significant projects where Azerbaijan is both an initiator and participant, and the potential for cooperation represented by the “Middle Corridor”, the Baku International Sea Trade Port, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, and other projects provide additional opportunities for mutually beneficial bilateral partnerships.

News.Az